Creditcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.46 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $298.96 million and $15.46 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002814 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

