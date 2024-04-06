Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $196.23

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.23 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 185.60 ($2.33). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 191.70 ($2.41), with a volume of 658,176 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($2.98) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.72).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The company has a market capitalization of £480.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,671.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 5.62%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24,285.71%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

