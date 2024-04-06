Critical Contrast: HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) vs. Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -13.46% -19.20% -9.91% Yext -0.65% -1.87% -0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Yext 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HeartCore Enterprises and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Yext has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 89.35%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Yext’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 2.27 -$6.68 million ($0.13) -7.38 Yext $404.32 million 1.83 -$2.63 million ($0.02) -295.75

Yext has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartCore Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yext beats HeartCore Enterprises on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services. The company's platform also enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information comprising name, address, phone number, and holiday hours; professional information, such as headshot, specialties, and education; job information consists of title and description; FAQs and other information. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, food services, retail, and financial services. Yext, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

