Critical Survey: Sow Good (SOWG) & Its Competitors

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sow Good and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good Competitors 318 1291 1482 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.48%. Given Sow Good’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Sow Good Competitors -27.43% -26.47% -6.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sow Good and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -25.71 Sow Good Competitors $7.83 billion $711.96 million 6.19

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good peers beat Sow Good on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

