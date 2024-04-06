CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $325.99 and last traded at $321.09. 552,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,844,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.41, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.02.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $450,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

