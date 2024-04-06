CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.02

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $19.97. CSP shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 66,268 shares.

CSPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.24.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. CSP’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,852.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,335,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,989,850.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,140 shares of company stock worth $57,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CSP in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CSP by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CSP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in CSP in the third quarter worth about $1,383,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

