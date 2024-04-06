Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,760. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

