Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $170.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,023,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.17. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.