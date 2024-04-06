Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.54. 13,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

