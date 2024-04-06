Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. 30,855,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,710,124. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

