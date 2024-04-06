Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 265,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $452.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.52%.

In other news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,418.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,372 shares of company stock valued at $151,258 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

