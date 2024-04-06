Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 16,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,066,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,645,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile



Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

