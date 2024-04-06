Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,790. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.01 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Bank of America lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.11.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

