Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $225,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 180,659 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.17. 1,222,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,837. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

