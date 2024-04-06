Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,905 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 407,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,575,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,123,000 after acquiring an additional 306,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,074. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

