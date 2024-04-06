Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.23.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.