Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $8,648,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.42. The stock had a trading volume of 65,810,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,775,624. The firm has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

