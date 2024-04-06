Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Garmin Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.53. 603,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,372. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $149.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

