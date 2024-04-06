Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 114,882 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 140,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 134,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 119,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.11. 29,673,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,572,744. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.