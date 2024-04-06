Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 59,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,602.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,082,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after buying an additional 1,960,125 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 39,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 89,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 9,826,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,088,186. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

