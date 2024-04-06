CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.65.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $117,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $435,599.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,279. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

