Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading 5% Higher

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.89. 431,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 727,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $135,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,030,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825,821.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,890,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,443,000 after buying an additional 811,279 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 24.8% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,649,000 after buying an additional 2,130,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 65.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after buying an additional 1,348,163 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,947,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after buying an additional 599,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

