Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $64.81 and last traded at $64.90. 888,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,069,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.29.

Specifically, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

