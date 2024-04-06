Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 3.4%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.07. Approximately 395,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 599,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $49,440.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at $252,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,781 shares of company stock valued at $722,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,250,000 after acquiring an additional 769,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,638,000 after acquiring an additional 139,992 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,238 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

