DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0596 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $12.24 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00106044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00034608 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00016243 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002940 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.