Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $412.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

