DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 18,931 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $88,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 6,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,683,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,254. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

