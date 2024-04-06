DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 22,300 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Humana worth $110,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.79. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.23 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.74.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

