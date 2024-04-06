DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McKesson were worth $100,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $538.75. The company had a trading volume of 311,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.35. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $352.34 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.