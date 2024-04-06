DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 89,671 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 89,671 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of McDonald’s worth $321,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,401,570,000 after buying an additional 237,532 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.77.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,613,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,459. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.72. The company has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

