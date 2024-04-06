DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Biogen worth $73,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.87. The company had a trading volume of 924,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.18 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.40 and its 200 day moving average is $239.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.