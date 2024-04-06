DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $104.16 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of L3Harris Technologies worth $104,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $83,532,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,071,000 after buying an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.