DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $80.90 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,142,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,518 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $80,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,395,052 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. 915,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.