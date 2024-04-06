DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $86.99 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sysco were worth $86,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. 3,575,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,314. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

