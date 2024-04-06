DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $91.07 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $91,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.59. 1,136,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.46 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $430.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.30.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

