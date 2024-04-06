DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of Roper Technologies worth $85,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $543.01. The company had a trading volume of 334,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,357. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.