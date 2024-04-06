DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Lam Research worth $101,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $16.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $968.58. 801,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $480.45 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $926.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $777.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.68.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

