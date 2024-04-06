DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $70,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 16,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $419.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

