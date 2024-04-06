DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of KLA worth $76,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $10.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $682.84. 712,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,060. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.32. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.42.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

