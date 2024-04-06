DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 16,891 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 778,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,891 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $106,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.63. 691,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $148.62. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

