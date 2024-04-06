DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 80,339 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,652,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,339 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $92,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 27.8% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 64.6% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,062,000 after buying an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after buying an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. 2,032,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,120. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 85.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

