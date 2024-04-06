DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,031 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $74,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 297,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $745,861,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.86. 3,661,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.