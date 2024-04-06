Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider William F. Scannell Sells 106,483 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $132.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $136.16.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Get Our Latest Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.