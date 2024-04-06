Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.79. 24,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 40,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.32). Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

Further Reading

