Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $15.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.87.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

