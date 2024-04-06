DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $161.00 at Citigroup

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.73.

DXCM opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.51. DexCom has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at $10,682,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 14.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 62.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 357,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,336 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $1,349,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

