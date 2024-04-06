dForce USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.43 million and $184.71 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00147908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00016344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008431 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,540,827 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99389722 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,655.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

