Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DBD stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie L. Bowen acquired 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,014.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,315 shares of company stock worth $15,559,766. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

