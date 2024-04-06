Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $142.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

