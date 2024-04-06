Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $8.93

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $8.74. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 3,280,259 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $58,128,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 931,858 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,404,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $14,202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 42,942.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 258,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 257,655 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

